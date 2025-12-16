EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Share Buyback Program 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



16.12.2025 / 10:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 3. interim report

In the period from December 8, 2025 up to and including December 12, 2025, a total of 74,045 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) December 8, 2025 18,216 14.874028 270,945.29 December 9, 2025 18,059 14.718060 265,793.45 December 10, 2025 17,276 14.823351 256,088.21 December 11, 2025 17,392 14.888587 258,942.31 December 12, 2025 3,102 15.000000 46,530.00

The total number of shares acquired up to and including December 12, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 271,750 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, December 16, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board