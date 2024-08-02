|
02.08.2024 16:31:39
EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE
/ Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Goppingen, 2 August 2024 – The share buyback resolved by the management board of TeamView-er SE on 7 December 2023 and announced in the ad hoc announcement of the same day and notifi-cation pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 12 December 2023, providing for the buyback of shares with a value of up to EUR 150 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), but not exceeding 10,658,374 shares, has been amended by resolution of the Management Board dated 2 August 2024 to the effect that the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the program is now 14,000,000 shares. The management board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meet-ing of TeamViewer SE on 7 June 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of a maximum of 10% of the share capital until 6 June 2029. The other modalities of the share buyback program, in particular the maximum amount of up to 150 million euros and the maximum term until 31 Decem-ber 2024, remain unchanged.
The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer SE in ac-cordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also "DRO"), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the company. The right of TeamViewer SE to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accord-ance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be ob-served.
The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per re-purchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer SE are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.
In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer SE may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.
The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamView-er SE will publish the transactions on its website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the day of an-nouncement.
Contact
Investor Relations TeamViewer
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1960323 02.08.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|EQS-NVR: TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|EQS-NVR: TeamViewer SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu TeamViewermehr Analysen
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.05.24
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.24
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.11.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|TeamViewer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|TeamViewer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.24
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|TeamViewer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.24
|TeamViewer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TeamViewer
|12,84
|-0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.