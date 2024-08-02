EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



02.08.2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure on share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Goppingen, 2 August 2024 – The share buyback resolved by the management board of TeamView-er SE on 7 December 2023 and announced in the ad hoc announcement of the same day and notifi-cation pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 12 December 2023, providing for the buyback of shares with a value of up to EUR 150 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), but not exceeding 10,658,374 shares, has been amended by resolution of the Management Board dated 2 August 2024 to the effect that the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the program is now 14,000,000 shares. The management board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meet-ing of TeamViewer SE on 7 June 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of a maximum of 10% of the share capital until 6 June 2029. The other modalities of the share buyback program, in particular the maximum amount of up to 150 million euros and the maximum term until 31 Decem-ber 2024, remain unchanged.



The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer SE in ac-cordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also "DRO"), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the company. The right of TeamViewer SE to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accord-ance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be ob-served.



The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per re-purchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer SE are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.



In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer SE may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.



The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamView-er SE will publish the transactions on its website at



Contact

Investor Relations TeamViewer

E-Mail:

Goppingen, 2 August 2024 – The share buyback resolved by the management board of TeamView-er SE on 7 December 2023 and announced in the ad hoc announcement of the same day and notifi-cation pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 12 December 2023, providing for the buyback of shares with a value of up to EUR 150 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs), but not exceeding 10,658,374 shares, has been amended by resolution of the Management Board dated 2 August 2024 to the effect that the maximum number of shares to be acquired under the program is now 14,000,000 shares. The management board is thus making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meet-ing of TeamViewer SE on 7 June 2024 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), which allows the acquisition of a maximum of 10% of the share capital until 6 June 2029. The other modalities of the share buyback program, in particular the maximum amount of up to 150 million euros and the maximum term until 31 Decem-ber 2024, remain unchanged.The buyback will be carried out under the guidance of a bank mandated by TeamViewer SE in ac-cordance with Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also "DRO"), which will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of the company. The right of TeamViewer SE to terminate and reassign the bank mandate in accord-ance with the legal requirements to be observed remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be ob-served.The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as via European multilateral trading facilities and in accordance with the provisions resolution of the Annual General Meeting valid at the time. Accordingly, the purchase price per re-purchased share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher and not more than 20% lower than the price of a share in TeamViewer SE are determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day.In addition, the bank is obliged to comply with the applicable legal requirements and, in particular, with the trading conditions pursuant to Art. 3 of the DRO, as well as with all other relevant provisions. Pursuant to Art. 3 DRO, among other things, shares in TeamViewer SE may not be purchased at a price that is higher than the price of the last independent trade or higher than the price of the last highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is derived from the average daily trading volume on the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.The transactions will be disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 DRO no later than at the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. In addition, TeamView-er SE will publish the transactions on its website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the day of an-nouncement.ContactInvestor Relations TeamViewerE-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

