BASF Aktie

BASF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 16:01:20

EQS-DD: BASF SE: Dr. Kurt Bock, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.05.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kurt
Last name(s): Bock

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.6270 EUR 124,950.91 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.6270 EUR 124,950.91 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104656  05.05.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASF

mehr Nachrichten