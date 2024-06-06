06.06.2024 17:19:51

EQS-DD: Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, Allocation of 19,157 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board renumeration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2023-2026)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2024 / 17:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction




Allocation of 19,157 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board renumeration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2023-2026)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


06.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92211  06.06.2024 CET/CEST



