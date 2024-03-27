27.03.2024 09:10:54

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Andreas Baresel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Baresel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
42.50 EUR 39100.00 EUR
41.70 EUR 3336.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.4360 EUR 42436.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90599  27.03.2024 CET/CEST



