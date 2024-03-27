EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Andreas Baresel, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Baresel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.20 EUR 2348.40 EUR



41.30 EUR 10366.30 EUR



41.35 EUR 3308.00 EUR



41.45 EUR 8290.00 EUR



41.50 EUR 498.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.3512 EUR 24810.7000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

25/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





