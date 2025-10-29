flatexDEGIRO Aktie

WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

29.10.2025 18:06:04

EQS-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH, Best interest sell order of 75.283 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Förtsch
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of the notification dated 09.10.2025, correction of the position in field 2a

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Best interest sell order of 75.283 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.3699 EUR 2,286,337.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.3699 EUR 2,286,337.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com



 
Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten