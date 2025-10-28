FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie

FRIEDRICH VORWERK

WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

28.10.2025 13:01:17

EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Dr. Julian Deutz, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Julian
Last name(s): Deutz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI
529900NBM89YAM5ENI18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
106.82 EUR 106,824.40 EUR
107.07 EUR 53,532.80 EUR
108.00 EUR 54,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
107.1775 EUR 214,357.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




101460  28.10.2025 CET/CEST





