FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
|
28.10.2025 13:01:17
EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Dr. Julian Deutz, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101460 28.10.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERKmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, sell (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Dr. Julian Deutz, sell (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Dr. Julian Deutz, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Tim Hameister, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
24.10.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)