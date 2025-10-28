EQS-DD: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Dr. Julian Deutz, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.10.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Julian Last name(s): Deutz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

b) LEI

529900NBM89YAM5ENI18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A255F11

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 106.82 EUR 106,824.40 EUR 107.07 EUR 53,532.80 EUR 108.00 EUR 54,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 107.1775 EUR 214,357.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

