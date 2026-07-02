Gabler Aktie

Gabler für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

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02.07.2026 12:30:45

EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Schirm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gabler Group AG

b) LEI
391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.4300 EUR 30,352.4500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.4300 EUR 30,352.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Trade Republic Bank
MIC: TRBX


02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.gablergroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105894  02.07.2026 CET/CEST





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