Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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02.07.2026 12:30:45
EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105894 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Gabler
|
02.07.26
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.07.26
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.07.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million (EQS Group)
|
01.07.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group baut Rolle als Technologiepartner europäischer Marinen mit Auftrag im Wert von rund EUR 17 Mio. weiter aus (EQS Group)
|
23.06.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group stärkt Position im Bereich Subsea Communication and Data mit Auftrag einer europäischen Marine (EQS Group)
|
23.06.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Position in Subsea Communication and Data with Contract Award from a European Navy (EQS Group)
|
20.05.26
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, buy (EQS Group)
|
20.05.26
|EQS-DD: Gabler Group AG: David Schirm, Kauf (EQS Group)