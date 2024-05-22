|
22.05.2024 09:45:34
EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Dirk Hanenberg, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91759 22.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:45
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Dirk Hanenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:45
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Dirk Hanenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Jürgen Schaubel, sell (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Jürgen Schaubel, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|XETRA-Handel SDAX beginnt Freitagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|JOST Werke-Aktie stark: JOST Werke bestätigt Prognose trotz schwachem Jahresstart (dpa-AFX)
|
15.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)