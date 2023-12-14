EQS-DD: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.12.2023 / 21:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: SE0018538068





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.95862 SEK 746896.67 SEK





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.9586 SEK 746896.6700 SEK





e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB MIC: XSTO





