EQS-DD: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2023 / 21:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.95862 SEK 746896.67 SEK

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.9586 SEK 746896.6700 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB
MIC: XSTO


Language: English
Company: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
114 35 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.mgi-se.com



 
