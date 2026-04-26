NAKIKI Aktie

NAKIKI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: WNDL30 / ISIN: DE000WNDL300

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26.04.2026 18:04:31

EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.04.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Wegerich UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wegerich
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nakiki SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.34 EUR 45,900 EUR
0.34 EUR 45,900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.3400 EUR 91,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




104520  26.04.2026 CET/CEST





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