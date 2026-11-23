NORMA Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
|
23.11.2026 22:36:34
EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|LEI Code:
|5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
108308 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
Analysen zu NORMA Group SE
|04.11.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
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|NORMA Group Hold
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|03.11.26
|NORMA Group Buy
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|21.10.26
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|20.10.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
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|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.11.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.10.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.10.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.10.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.08.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.10.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|12.08.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NORMA Group SE
|11,16
|1,27%
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