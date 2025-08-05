PUMA Aktie

PUMA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

05.08.2025 14:02:01

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arthur
Last name(s): Höld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.03 EUR 11,418.00 EUR
19.03 EUR 11,418.00 EUR
19.05 EUR 78,105.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0455 EUR 100,941.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


05.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100048  05.08.2025 CET/CEST





01.08.25 PUMA Buy Warburg Research
31.07.25 PUMA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.25 PUMA Reduce Baader Bank
29.07.25 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.07.25 PUMA Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
