EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Arthur Last name(s): Höld

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.03 EUR 11,418.00 EUR 19.03 EUR 11,418.00 EUR 19.05 EUR 78,105.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.0455 EUR 100,941.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

