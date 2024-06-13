EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Jurate Keblyte, Mrs Jurate Keblyte has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 10,000. The purchase is part of a voluntary commitment made by ...

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 14:57:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2024 / 14:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jurate
Last name(s): Keblyte

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction


Mrs Jurate Keblyte has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 10,000. The purchase is part of a voluntary commitment made by the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE to the Supervisory Board. This voluntary commitment stipulates that the members of the Supervisory Board will acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares for 20% of their annual fixed remuneration in each of the first five years of membership on the Supervisory Board and will hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment provides for the investment of 100% of the fixed remuneration in shares over the five-year term. A total of 4,040 shares were purchased today for the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE at a mixed price of EUR 16.819426.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.819426 EUR 9990.74 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.819426 EUR 9990.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


