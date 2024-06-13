EQS-DD: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Jurate Keblyte, Mrs Jurate Keblyte has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 10,000. The purchase is part of a voluntary commitment made by ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2024 / 14:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Jurate Last name(s): Keblyte





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI

222100QJQLUJHWREL058

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000SAFH001





b) Nature of the transaction

Mrs Jurate Keblyte has commissioned a bank to acquire shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE for up to EUR 10,000. The purchase is part of a voluntary commitment made by the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE to the Supervisory Board. This voluntary commitment stipulates that the members of the Supervisory Board will acquire SAF-HOLLAND SE shares for 20% of their annual fixed remuneration in each of the first five years of membership on the Supervisory Board and will hold them for at least the duration of their membership. The voluntary commitment provides for the investment of 100% of the fixed remuneration in shares over the five-year term. A total of 4,040 shares were purchased today for the members of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE at a mixed price of EUR 16.819426.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.819426 EUR 9990.74 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.819426 EUR 9990.74 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETA





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





