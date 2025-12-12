EQS-DD: SAP SE: César Martin, The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context he agreed with SAP to invest an amount of 641.29 ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.12.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: César Last name(s): Martin

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context he agreed with SAP to invest an amount of 641.29 Euro of his monthly salary in the acquisition of SAP shares, which will be subsidized by SAP by a monthly contribution of 40% and 20 Euro per month. The plan administrator will use these funds for monthly purchases of SAP shares for the account of the notifying party. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



