SAP Aktie

SAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 716460 / ISIN: DE0007164600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.12.2025 17:17:11

EQS-DD: SAP SE: César Martin, The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context he agreed with SAP to invest an amount of 641.29 ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2025 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: César
Last name(s): Martin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context he agreed with SAP to invest an amount of 641.29 Euro of his monthly salary in the acquisition of SAP shares, which will be subsidized by SAP by a monthly contribution of 40% and 20 Euro per month. The plan administrator will use these funds for monthly purchases of SAP shares for the account of the notifying party.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
10/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102404  12.12.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten