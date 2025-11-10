EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Astrid Kristine Ploß, Program based order to sell a portion of 900 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.11.2025 / 20:49 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Astrid Kristine Last name(s): Ploß

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG

b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHL1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Program based order to sell a portion of 900 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program at the average share price for all Siemens Healthineers Shares sold on behalf of eligible persons under the Siemens Healthineers Share Program on 2025-11-12, +01:00. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

10/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

