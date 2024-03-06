EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: Stefan Bauerreis, buy

06.03.2024 15:38:08

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
60.40 EUR 14012.80 EUR
60.45 EUR 12996.75 EUR
60.35 EUR 3198.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
60.4162 EUR 30208.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com



 
