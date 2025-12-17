EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program 2025

Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information



17.12.2025 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program 2025

On December 15, 2025, the Management Board of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to implement a share buyback program (“Share Buyback Program 2025”) with a volume of up to 990,099 shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to €20 million. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (as of December 12, 2025: €20.20), this corresponds to approximately 4% of the company’s share capital. The repurchase via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on January 15, 2026, and will take place within the period up to January 15, 2027. Stabilus SE may use the repurchased shares for all legally permissible purposes specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 15, 2023. The company does not currently hold any treasury shares.

The Share Buyback Program 2025 will be carried out on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 15, 2023. According to that, Stabilus SE is authorized for a period until February 14, 2028 to acquire own shares up to a total of 10% of its registered share capital as of the date of the resolution or the date on which such power is exercised, whichever amount is lower. If the Stabilus SE shares are purchased on the stock exchange, the equivalent value paid per share (excluding transaction costs) must not deviate from the price determined on the trading day by means of the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) by more than 10%. The Management Board was also authorized to use the shares of the company purchased under this authorization for all purposes permitted by law and specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 15, 2023.

The acquisition of own shares as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 will be carried out by a credit institution that will make its decisions on the timing of the share purchases independently and uninfluenced by the company. Stabilus SE will not influence the decisions of the credit institution in this regard. The repurchase of own shares will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Art. 5 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (“MAR”) and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, with the exception of the restrictions on the purposes specified in Art. 5 (2) MAR, and on the basis of the aforementioned authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Stabilus SE on February 15, 2023.

The shares of Stabilus SE will be acquired at market prices in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. In particular, Stabilus SE shares will not be acquired at a price higher than the last independent trade or (if higher) the current highest independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase takes place. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue where the purchase takes place will be acquired by Stabilus SE on any given trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date. The Share Buyback Program 2025 may be suspended and resumed at any time, if necessary and legally permissible.

Information on transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2025 will be disclosed in detailed and in aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, Stabilus SE will publish the announced transactions in aggregate form on its website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.

Koblenz, December 17, 2025

Stabilus SE

The Management Board