EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: Stefan Bauerreis, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 16:29 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
57.30 EUR 5730.00 EUR
57.90 EUR 11580.00 EUR
57.30 EUR 5730.00 EUR
58.20 EUR 11640.00 EUR
56.60 EUR 8490.00 EUR
56.50 EUR 5650.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
57.4353 EUR 48820.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com



 
