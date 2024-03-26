26.03.2024 14:16:46

EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Robin Schaede, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Robin
Last name(s): Schaede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
16.7000 EUR 16700.00 EUR
16.8000 EUR 8400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.7333 EUR 25100.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


26.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90539  26.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867709&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

technotrans SE 16,45 -2,08% technotrans SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- ATX freundlich -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag nach einer Konsolidierung wieder aufwärts. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen