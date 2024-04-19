EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Claus Sauter, Management Board remuneration - long-term bonus 2019/2020 - loyalty bonus 2022-2023



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2024 / 15:29 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Claus Last name(s): Sauter





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Verbio SE

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Management Board remuneration - long-term bonus 2019/2020 - loyalty bonus 2022-2023





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



36.5610000 EUR 862693.36 EUR



36.5586156 EUR 300000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



36.5604 EUR 1162693.3600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





