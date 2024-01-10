10.01.2024 16:15:48

EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Claus Sauter, Transfer (disposal) of shares to his adult children as part of the succession of property rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.01.2024 / 16:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verbio SE

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer (disposal) of shares to his adult children as part of the succession of property rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
28.1600 EUR 14558720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.1600 EUR 14558720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
