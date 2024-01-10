|
10.01.2024 16:15:48
EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Claus Sauter, Transfer (disposal) of shares to his adult children as part of the succession of property rights
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88781 10.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.01.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|XETRA-Handel: So entwickelt sich der TecDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research senkt Verbio auf 'Sell' - Ziel 22 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
11.01.24
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX notiert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Analysen
|11.01.24
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG