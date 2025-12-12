VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL9W / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
|
12.12.2025 10:41:14
EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Herr Alexander von Witzleben, 100 put contracts (10,000 shares) on Verbio SE ordinary shares, strike price EUR 18.00, expiring 12/2026, written and sold at EUR 3,50 each
|
12.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
