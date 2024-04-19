Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 15:24:59

EQS-DD: Verbio SE: Theodor Niesmann, Management Board remuneration - long-term bonus 2019/2020 - loyalty bonus 2022-2023




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2024 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theodor
Last name(s): Niesmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verbio SE

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction


Management Board remuneration - long-term bonus 2019/2020 - loyalty bonus 2022-2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
36.5610000 EUR 739446.23 EUR
36.5586156 EUR 300000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.5603 EUR 1039446.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91099  19.04.2024 CET/CEST



