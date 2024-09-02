|
EQS-News: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.
EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (2 September 2024) -- ams OSRAM (six: AMS) has closed the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for approx. EUR 45 million in cash.
“I am pleased that the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies, has been closed according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. “Exiting the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business is a key element of our strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’. We are fully on track in executing the program for delivering the promised run-rate savings of EUR 75 million by end of this year and EUR 150 million by end of 2025 compared to 2023 actuals.”
Executing the ‘Re-establish-the-Base’ program
On 27 July 2023, ams OSRAM announced its strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’, focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth. In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, selling relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business had been defined as a key element.
On 7 May 2024, the company announced the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business for EUR 45 million in cash to Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi’an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China). The transferred assets consist of facilities in Singapore and Switzerland, Research & Development capacities and linked Intellectual Property.
The transaction closed, today, and ams OSRAM has received the transaction price in cash from Focuslight Technologies.
About ams OSRAM:
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
