02.09.2024 19:08:37

EQS-News: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

02.09.2024 / 19:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc.

  • Sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets completed
  • Sales price of approx. EUR 45m in cash received
  • Strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’ on track

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (2 September 2024) -- ams OSRAM (six: AMS) has closed the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for approx. EUR 45 million in cash.

“I am pleased that the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies, has been closed according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM. “Exiting the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business is a key element of our strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’. We are fully on track in executing the program for delivering the promised run-rate savings of EUR 75 million by end of this year and EUR 150 million by end of 2025 compared to 2023 actuals.”   

Executing the ‘Re-establish-the-Base’ program 

On 27 July 2023, ams OSRAM announced its strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’, focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth. In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, selling relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business had been defined as a key element.  

On 7 May 2024, the company announced the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business for EUR 45 million in cash to Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi’an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China). The transferred assets consist of facilities in Singapore and Switzerland, Research & Development capacities and linked Intellectual Property.

The transaction closed, today, and ams OSRAM has received the transaction price in cash from Focuslight Technologies.

 

 

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.  

 
With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. 
 
Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com  

Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.  

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter  >LinkedIn  >Facebook  >YouTube 

 

For further information

 

Investor Relations   Media Relations

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel    Bernd Hops

Senior Vice President    Senior Vice President

Investor Relation    Corporate Communications

T: +43 3136 500-0                    T: +43 3136 500-0

investor@ams-osram.com   press@ams-osram.com

 

 

 


02.09.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1979951

 
End of News EQS News Service

1979951  02.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979951&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ams AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ams AGmehr Analysen

19.08.24 ams buy Baader Bank
05.08.24 ams Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.07.24 ams Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.24 ams buy Baader Bank
29.07.24 ams Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ams AG 1,11 0,14% ams AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich mit Mini-Plus -- US-Börsen in der Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Auch beim DAX ging es etwas nach oben. An der Wall Street wird heute feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In Fernost zeigten sich die Märkte am Montag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen