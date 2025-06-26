Andritz Aktie
|
26.06.2025 12:00:03
EQS-News: ANDRITZ to acquire Salico Group
|
GRAZ, JUNE 26, 2025. International technology group ANDRITZ has signed an agreement to acquire Salico Group, headquartered in Italy and Spain, including its subsidiaries in the UK, USA, and India. Salico specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced finishing equipment for metal flat strip processing. This acquisition marks another important step in ANDRITZ’s strategy to become the full-line supplier for the entire downstream portfolio in the ferrous and non-ferrous industries.
As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.
|
