EQS-News: ANDRITZ to acquire Salico Group

GRAZ, JUNE 26, 2025. International technology group ANDRITZ has signed an agreement to acquire Salico Group, headquartered in Italy and Spain, including its subsidiaries in the UK, USA, and India. Salico specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced finishing equipment for metal flat strip processing. This acquisition marks another important step in ANDRITZ’s strategy to become the full-line supplier for the entire downstream portfolio in the ferrous and non-ferrous industries.



Founded in 1978, Salico has over 45 years of experience in supplying metal flat strip finishing equipment. With locations in five countries and a manufacturing base in and around Molteno, Italy, the company achieves annual revenues in the range of 100 million euros with a team of more than 150 experts.



Salico’s product portfolio complements ANDRITZ’s capabilities in supplying and servicing finishing equipment for various steel and aluminum grades and all strip dimensions. Its sales and service network will further strengthen ANDRITZ’s global presence and support continued growth in the finishing segment and related service business.



Guido Burgel, Senior Vice President, Metals Processing at ANDRITZ says: “By combining Salico’s experience in all standard finishing lines with our expertise in high-strength tension and multi-roll leveling lines, we are broadening our technology portfolio to address a wider range of customer needs. This acquisition allows us to offer our customers the whole downstream process from ANDRITZ and provide comprehensive, innovative solutions for efficient and reliable operation of finishing lines throughout their lifecycle.”



José María Gerbolés, CEO of the Salico Group says: “We are looking forward to the integration of Salico into a global technology leader like ANDRITZ. Together with our highly motivated team of professionals, we are excited about this new scenario, which provides great opportunities for joint growth and development. United, we will serve our customers with flexibility, fast response time, a direct approach, and the strength of the ANDRITZ Group.”



Closing of the transaction is expected within the next few weeks.



