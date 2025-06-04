EQS-News: CEWE: Annual General Meeting approves 16th consecutive dividend increase

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CEWE: Annual General Meeting approves 16th consecutive dividend increase

Dividend for fiscal year 2024 rises to EUR 2.85 per share

Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Oldenburg, June 4, 2025. The Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), which took place as a physical shareholders' meeting in the Weser-Ems-Halle in Oldenburg, today approved all items on the agenda. The dividend per share will increase to 2.85 euros (previous year's dividend: 2.60 euros). This means that the company's shareholders will benefit from the 16th consecutive dividend increase. The dividend yield (based on the 2024 year-end share price of 103.40 euros) is 2.8%. "The CEWE Group has held its own in a challenging economic environment and expanded its leading position in Photofinishing. Our strategic focus is therefore continuing to pay off: guided by the wishes and needs of our customers, we are investing in strong brands, innovative products and software solutions, as well as in the efficiency and sustainability of the group. With a successful first quarter, the company is clearly on track to achieve its 2025 targets," emphasizes Thomas Mehls, CEO of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. The AGM presentation by the Management Board and the detailed voting results for all items on the AGM agenda are available on the company's website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.

CEWE is a top dividend increaser: ranked 2nd out of 611 companies

Since the first dividend payout after going public in 1993, CEWE has paid its shareholders a dividend every year – and, after successfully completing the analog/digital transformation, has now even increased the dividend for the 16th consecutive year. Based on the dividend study by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and DSW (German Association for the Protection of Shareholders), CEWE thus remains in second place among all 611 German listed companies surveyed that have continuously increased their dividends.

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

12.06.2025 Warburg Highlights Conference, Hamburg

14.08.2025 Publication of H1 2025 Interim Report

27.08.2025 Montega Conference HIT, Hamburg

23.09.2025 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2025, Munich

24.09.2025 Baader Investment Conference 2025, Munich

13.11.2025 Publication Q3 2025 Interim Statement

24.11.2025 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2025, Frankfurt

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources.