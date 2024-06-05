|
05.06.2024 14:10:33
EQS-News: CEWE: Fifteenth dividend increase in a row
|
EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CEWE: Fifteenth dividend increase in a row
Since the first dividend payout after the IPO in 1993, CEWE has been paying its shareholders a dividend without interruption - and after successfully mastering the analog/digital transformation, it has now even increased its dividend for the fifteenth time in a row. According to the recently published 'Dividend Study Germany 2024' by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz DSW, CEWE ranks second among all 611 German listed companies surveyed that have continuously increased their dividends. CEWE actively promotes the participation of its own employees in the company: Already today, a good eight out of ten CEWE employees hold company shares and thus participate in the company's positive development.
Internet: cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de
You are welcome to join us at one of these investment conferences or to follow up on our pending publications:
Financial schedule
(insofar as already scheduled)
15.08.2024 Publication Interim Report H1 2024
22.08.2024 Montega Conference HIT, Hamburg
25.09.2024 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2024, Munich
26.09.2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024, Munich
14.11.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q3 2024
20.11.2024 CIC Market Solutions Forum, Paris
25.11.2024 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024, Frankfurt
About CEWE:
The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
05.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1918823
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1918823 05.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
05.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX klettert (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.24
|EQS-News: CEWE: Fünfzehnte Dividenden-Steigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|EQS-News: CEWE: Fifteenth dividend increase in a row (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)