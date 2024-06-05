EQS-News: CEWE: Fifteenth dividend increase in a row

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CEWE: Fifteenth dividend increase in a row



05.06.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 2.60 per share

Approval for all agenda points



Oldenburg, June 5, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), which was held as a physical shareholders' meeting at the Weser-Ems-Halle in Oldenburg, today approved all agenda topics. The dividend per share will increase to EUR 2.60 (previous year's dividend: EUR 2.45). This means that the company's shareholders will benefit from the fifteenth consecutive dividend increase. The dividend yield (based on the 2023 year-end share price of EUR 101.20) is 2.6%. “We have once again maintained and further consolidated our leading position in photofinishing. At the same time, we are always focused on growing the company in a healthy, strong and sustainable manner. The 15th consecutive dividend increase is a strong expression of earnings power, continuity and reliability. With the excellent Q1 result, we are fully on track to achieve our targets for this year. In this way, we will continue to write CEWE's success story in 2024,” emphasizes Yvonne Rostock, Chairwoman of the Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. The AGM presentation by the Board of Management and the detailed voting results for all items on the AGM agenda are available on the company's website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.



CEWE is top dividend payer: 2nd place out of 611 companies

Since the first dividend payout after the IPO in 1993, CEWE has been paying its shareholders a dividend without interruption - and after successfully mastering the analog/digital transformation, it has now even increased its dividend for the fifteenth time in a row. According to the recently published 'Dividend Study Germany 2024' by Dividenden Adel, isf Institut and Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz DSW, CEWE ranks second among all 611 German listed companies surveyed that have continuously increased their dividends. CEWE actively promotes the participation of its own employees in the company: Already today, a good eight out of ten CEWE employees hold company shares and thus participate in the company's positive development.



You are welcome to join us at one of these investment conferences or to follow up on our pending publications:

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

15.08.2024 Publication Interim Report H1 2024

22.08.2024 Montega Conference HIT, Hamburg

25.09.2024 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2024, Munich

26.09.2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024, Munich

14.11.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q3 2024

20.11.2024 CIC Market Solutions Forum, Paris

25.11.2024 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024, Frankfurt

