19.03.2024 13:46:58
EQS-News: CEWE increases dividend for fifteenth consecutive year
EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE increases dividend for fifteenth consecutive year
Oldenburg, 19 March 2024. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided with its meeting today to propose the fifteenth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for the business year of 2023 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 June 2024 (dividend of previous year: 2.45 euros). CEWE thus further strengthens its position among the top 3 of the 644 listed German companies that have continuously increased their dividends over so many years.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad© or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
You are welcome to join us at one of these investment conferences or to follow up on our pending publications:
(insofar as already scheduled)
22.03.2024 CEWE Annual Press and Analyst Conference 2024
17.04.2024 Baader Consumer Day, Frankfurt
15.05.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q1 2024
16.05.2024 UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference, London
05.06.2024 Annual General Meeting 2024, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg
15.08.2024 Publication Interim Report H1 2024
22.08.2024 Montega Conference HIT, Hamburg
25.09.2024 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2024, Munich
26.09.2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024, Munich
14.11.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q3 2024
20.11.2024 CIC Market Solutions Forum, Paris
25.11.2024 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024, Frankfurt
About CEWE:
The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1862207
Analysen zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|102,40
|0,20%
