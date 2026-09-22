EQS-News: Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board



22.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GRAZ, SEPTEMBER 22, 2026. Dietmar Heinisser has resigned from his position as a member of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board for personal reasons, with effect from September 21, 2026. In this role, he was responsible for the Environment & Energy business area and Group Manufacturing Management.



Dietmar Heinisser joined ANDRITZ in 1997 and has held various management positions across the group in Austria, Germany, and the United States during his nearly 30 years with the company. During this time, he played a significant role in developing and substantially growing ANDRITZ’s Paper Service business. He was appointed to the Executive Board in 2023.



“I regret Dietmar’s departure and, on behalf of ANDRITZ, would like to thank him for his strong commitment and valuable contributions during his many years with the company and his time on the Executive Board. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future,” says Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ.



Until further notice, Joachim Schönbeck will assume the Executive Board responsibilities previously held by Dietmar Heinisser.



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PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

The press release is available for download at andritz.com/news.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Susan Trast

VP Group Communications & Sustainability

susan.trast@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.