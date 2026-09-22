Andritz Aktie

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WKN: 73000 / ISIN: AT0000730007

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22.09.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board

22.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, SEPTEMBER 22, 2026. Dietmar Heinisser has resigned from his position as a member of the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board for personal reasons, with effect from September 21, 2026. In this role, he was responsible for the Environment & Energy business area and Group Manufacturing Management.

Dietmar Heinisser joined ANDRITZ in 1997 and has held various management positions across the group in Austria, Germany, and the United States during his nearly 30 years with the company. During this time, he played a significant role in developing and substantially growing ANDRITZ’s Paper Service business. He was appointed to the Executive Board in 2023.

“I regret Dietmar’s departure and, on behalf of ANDRITZ, would like to thank him for his strong commitment and valuable contributions during his many years with the company and his time on the Executive Board. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future,” says Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ.

Until further notice, Joachim Schönbeck will assume the Executive Board responsibilities previously held by Dietmar Heinisser.

– End –

PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
The press release is available for download at andritz.com/news.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Susan Trast
VP Group Communications & Sustainability
susan.trast@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.


22.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
EQS News ID: 2402690

 
End of News EQS News Service

2402690  22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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