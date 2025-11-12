Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
|
12.11.2025 11:33:53
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software
Frankfurt/Main, 12 November 2025. Funds advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) have, together with Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, acquired UK company Totalmobile Limited (“Totalmobile”) from Bowmark Capital. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026, subject to approval by the authorities.
Company and market
Jannick Hunecke, member of the Board of Management, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said: “Working closely together with Totalmobile’s management team and Five Arrows, we will continue to expand Totalmobile’s leading position for intelligent, connected software solutions. Following our investment in MAIT, a leading digital transformation partner for mid-market companies, this transaction is set to further expand our exposure to IT services and software. This reflects an investment logic that is firmly rooted in scaling, product depth and resilient business models.”
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the “DACH” region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG’s sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the IT services, software, healthcare, and environment, energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan since 2021. DBAG Group’s assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros. ELF Capital has expanded DBAG’s range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies to include private debt.
12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|welcome@dbag.de
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2228486
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228486 12.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Investition in Totalmobile – einen führenden Anbieter von Field Services Management-Software (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|EQS-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software (EQS Group)
|
10.11.25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.11.25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|XETRA-Handel SDAX sackt am Donnerstagnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX mittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)