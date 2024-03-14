|
EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen Publishes Preliminary Results for FY 2023
Berlin, March 14, 2024. Following the Full Year results for 2023 of its majority shareholder, Vonovia SE, Deutsche Wohnen SE publishes the following KPIs for the financial year 2023. The numbers are preliminary.
During the financial year 2023, Deutsche Wohnen SE generated a Group FFO of the continued operations of € 521.8 million (€ 1.31 per share). The Adj. NAV amounted to € 16,976.6 million (€ 42.77 per share).
The publication of the final numbers for the financial year 2023 is scheduled for March 20, 2024.
Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 31 December 2023, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.
Important note
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.
To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’, ‘endeavour’, ‘assume’ and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
