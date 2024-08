EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first six months of 2024

EQS-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first six months of 2024



06.08.2024

Interim Results January to June 2024

Deutsche Wohnen: Stable Performance in the first six months of 2024

Adj. EBT of €281.4 million (€0.71 per share)

NAV at €16,676.1 million (€42.01 per share)

Vacancy rate remains at very low level

Berlin, August 6, 2024. In a challenging environment for the real estate industry, Deutsche Wohnen SE delivered a stable operating performance in the first six months of 2024.

The Adjusted EBITDA Rental was €314.2 million (-3.3%). The in-place rent per square meter was €7.80 (+3.3%). The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.7%.

Other relevant KPIs also developed in line with expectations. The Adjusted EBT was €281.4 million, which was slightly above the prior-year level. On a per-share basis, the Adjusted EBT came to €0.71. The NAV (formerly EPRA NTA) declined by 1.8% since year-end 2023 to €16,676.1 million or €42.01 per share. This decline was largely driven by the result from the fair value measurement of investment properties of €-518.5 million for the first half of 2024. The LTV was at 30.0%.

Key numbers

Financial KPIs 6M 2024 6M 2023 Change Adjusted EBITDA Rental € million 314.2 325.0 -3.3% Adjusted EBITDA Value-add € million 8.0 1.8 >100% Adjusted EBITDA Recurring Sales € million 1.0 1.2 -16.7% Adjusted EBITDA Development € million 1.7 0.2 >100% Adjusted EBITDA Total (continuing operations) € million 324.9 328.2 -1.0% Adjusted EBT (continuing operations) € million 281.4 277.1 +1.6% Attributable to minorities € million 0.9 1.7 -47.1% Adjusted EBT per share € 0.71 0.70 +1.6% Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) € million 263.0 82.0 >100% Profit for the period € million -202.8 -1.391.1 -85.4% Balance sheet Jun. 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Change Investment properties € million 22,499.4 23,021.5 -2.3% Equity € million 13,804.5 13,998.2 -1.4% LTV % 30.0 30.4 -0.4pp NAV € million 16,676.1 16,976.6 -1.8% NAV per share € 42.01 42.77 -1.8% Non-financial KPIs Jun. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Change Number of owned residential units 140,195 140,168 0.0% In-place rent (residential) €/sqm 7.80 7.55 +3.3% Vacancy rate (residential) % 1.7 1.9 -0.2pp

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen is one of the leading publicly listed property companies in Europe and is part of the Vonovia Group. The business focus of the company is on managing its own portfolio of residential properties in dynamic metropolitan regions and conurbations in Germany. Deutsche Wohnen sees itself as having both a social responsibility and a duty to maintain and newly develop good-quality and affordable housing in vibrant residential neighbourhoods. As of 30 June 2024, the portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.

