08.05.2024 14:37:41
EQS-News: freenet Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase of more than 5 %
freenet Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase of more than 5 %
Büdelsdorf, May 8, 2024 - At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] held in Hamburg on May 8, 2024, a majority of 95.15 % voted in favor of the proposed dividend of EUR 1.77 per share. A total of EUR 210.5 million (previous year: EUR 199.7 million) will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the 2023 financial year. This represents a 5.4% increase in dividends per share compared to the previous year and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The payment date is May 14, 2024.
The dividend will be paid from the tax contribution account in accordance with Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz - KStG). The dividend is therefore paid out without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. In the opinion of the German tax authorities, the distribution reduces the acquisition cost of the shares for tax purposes. There is no tax refund or tax credit option associated with this dividend payment.
In addition to the agenda item on the appropriation of net retained profits (agenda item 2), the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also approved all other agenda items by a large majority.
A total of 40.65 % (initial presence incl. postal votes) of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Further information on the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 with the detailed voting results is available at fn.de/agm.
1 The dividend yield is calculated from the Dividend per share in relation to the closing price (Xetra) of the freenet share at the end of 2023.
freenet AG
Deelbögenkamp 4
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 778
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
08.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstrasse 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 51306-778
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 51306-970
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1898909
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1898909 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
