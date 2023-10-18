|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again
Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again
Duesseldorf, October 18, 2023 Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has once again been awarded Gold status by the ratings agency EcoVadis. EcoVadis assesses the performance of businesses on environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable procurement criteria. More than 100,000 companies worldwide turn to EcoVadis for CSR performance reviews. Gerresheimer earned a spot in the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and the top 1% of the the industry, and improved its score to 72 out of 100 points, despite the increasingly strict requirements from year to year. The rating underscores Gerresheimer’s consistent and systematic implementation of its ambitious sustainability targets as part of its formula g corporate strategy.
“We are delighted to have received Gold status again,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “It shows our customers, employees, suppliers, and the capital market very clearly how important corporate social responsibility is to us. We have set ambitious sustainability goals that we are systematically pursuing and that we will be measured by.”
Continuous improvement despite rising standards
Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to independently assess its status and progress on various sustainability criteria. Gerresheimer achieved Gold status for the first time in 2022. Despite a further increase in standards, the company once again earned Gold status in 2023, improving its score to 72 out of 100 points (2022: 68 out of 100 points). That places Gerresheimer not only among the best 5 % of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the best 1 % in the industry.
Comprehensive CSR criteria catalog
The comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog used by EcoVadis is based on the principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial performance information of businesses when it comes to environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable procurement criteria.
External validation and transparency
Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, sound, and comparable information on its sustainability activities, targets, measures, and outcomes in accordance with best practice standards.
Gerresheimer publishes a sustainability report every year and discloses relevant data on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. MSCI, Sustainalytics, and ISS also evaluate the company’s sustainability performance. In August 2023, Gerresheimer additionally joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi validates whether the CO2 reduction targets set by Gerresheimer are in accordance with the Paris Agreement and whether the company transparently documents its progress. An overview of Gerresheimer’s external sustainability ratings can be found here.
About Gerresheimer
