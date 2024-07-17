EQS-News: Hypoport SE: significant increase in business volume in the first half of the year

EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Market Report

Hypoport SE: significant increase in business volume in the first half of the year



17.07.2024 / 07:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Operational key figures for H1 2024

Hypoport SE: significant increase in business volume in the first half of the year

Volume of mortgage finance transactions on Europace jumps by 22 per cent year on year

Cooperative banks and savings banks each record a substantial increase of around 50 per cent in their volumes

Rise in VALUE AG’s valuation volume and REM’s financing for SMEs, although market conditions remain difficult for both companies

Migration to the property management platform for the housing industry continues apace (growth of 58 per cent)

Double-digit increase in the volume of premiums from insurance portfolios migrated to SMART INSUR and ePension

Berlin, 17 July 2024: The operational key figures for the Hypoport Group’s business models in the first half of 2024 generally improved compared with the first half of 2023.

The mortgage finance business models in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment were the main contributors to the Hypoport Group’s growth thanks to better market conditions and greater market share for the Europace, Finmas and Genopace platforms. In particular, the volume relating to purchases of existing real estate proved very healthy. This can be explained by the fall in interest rates compared with 2023, the slight rebound in property prices seen in 2024 and a gradually deteriorating supply of rental properties. The volume of lending for new builds remains low because construction costs are still at a very high level. This also applies to new loans taken out for energy efficiency improvements and to the refinancing of expiring loan agreements.

The table below shows the details of the changes in the key figures for all three segments.

(€ billion) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q2

change H1 2024 H1 2023 H1

change Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment Mortgage finance transaction volume* on Europace 16.09 12.55 +28% 31.22 25.50 +22% of which mortgage finance transaction volume on Finmas 2.46 1.56 +57% 4.74 3.09 +53% of which mortgage finance transaction volume on Genopace 3.92 2.63 +49% 7.49 5.14 +46% Building finance transaction volume* on Europace 1.63 1.82 -10% 3.25 3.95 -18% Volume of mortgage finance brokered* by Dr. Klein Privatkunden 1.60 1.29 +25% 3.25 2.66 +22% Value of the residential properties inspected and appraised by VALUE AG 7.50 6.96 +8% 15.41 15.11 +2% Value of the properties sold through FIO 2.88 2.46 +17% 5.35 4.81 +11% Financing Platforms segment Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform by Dr. Klein Wowi 0.19 0.21 -11% 0.52 0.50 +3% Number of homes managed through WoWi Digital (‘000) 358.8 227.2 +58% Volume of personal loan transactions* on Europace 1.61 1.37 +18% 3.26 2.77 +17% Volume of new SME financing business at REM Capital 1.12 0.47 +140% 1.40 0.78 +80% Insurance Platforms segment 30 Jun 2024 30 Jun 2023 Change Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR (annual net premiums) 4.55 4.00 +14% Volume of policies migrated to SMART INSUR and validated (annual net premiums) 1.71 1.28 +34% Volume of policies managed on ePension (annual net premiums) 0.26 0.18 +47%

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance (‘Bausparen’) and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.

The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).

In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com



2024 financial calendar:

12 August 2024: Report for the first half of 2024

11 November 2024: Interim management statement for the third quarter of 2024