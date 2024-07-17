|
17.07.2024 07:10:03
EQS-News: Hypoport SE: significant increase in business volume in the first half of the year
|
EQS-News: Hypoport SE
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Operational key figures for H1 2024
Hypoport SE: significant increase in business volume in the first half of the year
Berlin, 17 July 2024: The operational key figures for the Hypoport Group’s business models in the first half of 2024 generally improved compared with the first half of 2023.
The mortgage finance business models in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment were the main contributors to the Hypoport Group’s growth thanks to better market conditions and greater market share for the Europace, Finmas and Genopace platforms. In particular, the volume relating to purchases of existing real estate proved very healthy. This can be explained by the fall in interest rates compared with 2023, the slight rebound in property prices seen in 2024 and a gradually deteriorating supply of rental properties. The volume of lending for new builds remains low because construction costs are still at a very high level. This also applies to new loans taken out for energy efficiency improvements and to the refinancing of expiring loan agreements.
The table below shows the details of the changes in the key figures for all three segments.
* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance (‘Bausparen’) and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.
About Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.
The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.
The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein WoWi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).
In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.
Contact:
Jan H. Pahl
Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Hypoport SE
Heidestrasse 8
10557 Berlin, Germany
www.hypoport.com
2024 financial calendar:
12 August 2024: Report for the first half of 2024
11 November 2024: Interim management statement for the third quarter of 2024
17.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1947549
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1947549 17.07.2024 CET/CEST
