EQS-News: IONOS builds cloud solution for the German federal administration - ITZBund awards contract to build an on-premise enterprise cloud

IONOS builds cloud solution for the German federal administration - ITZBund awards contract to build an on-premise enterprise cloud



02.04.2024

Berlin/Karlsruhe, 2 April 2024. The German Federal Information Technology Centre (Informationstechnikzentrum Bund/ITZBund) has commissioned IONOS to set up a private enterprise cloud that will be operated in the ITZBund's data centres. The framework agreement has a term of five years. The ITZBund is the IT service provider for 200 federal administration authorities and is tasked with supporting public administration with modern IT and leading it into the digital future.

"We are proud that the performance of the IONOS Enterprise Cloud has convinced the ITZBund," says IONOS CEO Achim Weiß. "Our cloud solution developed in Germany stands for maximum security, reliability and, above all, digital sovereignty, making it an excellent fit for the ITZ-Bund's cloud-first strategy."

"IONOS submitted a convincing offer for the operation of the federal government's on-premise cloud, one of the most important projects in our multicloud strategy," explains Christine Serrette, Technical Vice Director of the ITZBund. The company was able to successfully demonstrate with sample projects that it is capable of operating the architecture we required. "

IONOS sets up a completely self-contained enterprise cloud environment in ITZBund data centres without a connection to the internet or the company's own network (known as "air gapping"). The hardware and software is based on the cloud platform developed in-house by IONOS and comprises Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), databases and block storage.

"Offering such a platform as an air-gapped solution outside our own data centres is a complex requirement that only a few providers can meet," says Achim Weiß. "In addition, there are extensive security requirements that our employees fulfil."

About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses. The company serves over six million customers and has a presence in 18 markets across Europe and North America, with its services being accessible worldwide. Its web presence and productivity portfolio caters to all digitalisation needs, providing domains, web hosting and website builders with AI capabilities, as well as eCommerce and online marketing tools. The company also offers cloud solutions for businesses looking to move their operations to the cloud as they expand and develop.

IONOS is the first cloud provider to be certified according to IT Grundschutz who also has received a C5 certificate from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for Compute Engine, Cloud Cubes and S3 Object Storage.

Further information: cloud.ionos.de/itzbund-vertraut-ionos/en



About ITZBund

Federal Information Technology Centre (Informationstechnikzentrum Bund/ITZBund) is the central IT service provider of the German Federal Government. About 4,400 employees are working for ITZBund at some 12 offices in Germany. The organisation‘s headquarters is situated in Bonn. ITZBund provides a wide range of IT services to its customers. Its portfolio includes conception, consulting, requirement analysis, development and operations of IT solutions in topics such as road traffic, customs, the budget, taxes, human resources, statistics, asylum, internal security and integration. Economy, public administration and citizens alike benefit from ITZBund’s activities. ITZBund was founded in 2016, being the first result of the German Federal IT consolidation. In this project, ITZBund actively implements measures to consolidate IT operations and services as sole general contractor. As of January 2021, ITZBund became a public agency (without legal capacity).

Further information (in German): www.itzbund.de



