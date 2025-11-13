EQS-News: JOST grows strongly in all regions despite challenging market conditions 

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

JOST grows strongly in all regions despite challenging market conditions



13.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST grows strongly in all regions despite challenging market conditions

Successful growth strategy: Revenue rises by 56% to EUR 383 million in Q3 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 246 million), supported by M&A and organic growth (+10%)

Revenue rises by 56% to EUR 383 million in Q3 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 246 million), supported by M&A and organic growth (+10%) Synergies contribute to profitability: Adjusted EBIT grows by 40% to EUR 37 million (Q3 2024: EUR 27 million) and adjusted EBIT margin reaches 9.7% in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBIT grows by 40% to EUR 37 million (Q3 2024: EUR 27 million) and adjusted EBIT margin reaches 9.7% in Q3 2025. Free cash flow grows strongly: Free cash flow rises to EUR +56 million (Q3 2024: EUR +23 million)

Free cash flow rises to EUR +56 million (Q3 2024: EUR +23 million) Leverage ratio already below target of 2.5x: Leverage ratio improves to 2.44x faster than anticipated

Leverage ratio improves to 2.44x faster than anticipated Outlook for fiscal year 2025 confirmed

Neu-Isenburg, November 13, 2025. JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-related systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, published today its Interim Report for the third quarter of 2025.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: "I am very satisfied with our results for the third quarter of 2025. Despite strong headwinds in key markets, we managed to achieve organic growth in all regions and all business lines. This excellent development was further strengthened by the contribution to revenue and earnings made by the recently acquired Hyva Group. Our clear focus on customer relationships, strong brands, and a local-for-local approach has once again proven to be a competitive advantage and growth driver in a persistently challenging global market environment. In view of the positive development of our business, we confirm our outlook for fiscal year 2025."



JOST increases sales and earnings

JOST achieved strong growth thanks to its global presence and the broad diversification of its end markets. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations rose sharply in the third quarter of 2025, up 55.6% to EUR 383.2 million (Q3 2024: EUR 246.3 million). This includes acquisition effects from the consolidation of Hyva’s continuing operations, amounting to EUR 120.8 million. Negative currency effects reduced revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025 by 3.1 percentage points. Adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, JOST increased its organic consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2025 by 9.7% compared to the previous year.

Revenue in the Transport business line grew by 3.0% to EUR 193.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 187.4 million); adjusted for currency effects, revenue in Transport rose by 6.4% compared with the previous year. JOST benefited from market share gains in the Agriculture business line, which JOST has continuously increased in recent years by tapping into new markets. Worldwide, revenue from agricultural components rose significantly by 17.9% to EUR 69.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 58.8 million). Adjusted for currency effects, revenue in the Agriculture business line was 20.1% higher than in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from continuing operations increased by 40.3% to EUR 37.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 26.5 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 9.7% (Q3 2024: 10.8%). At constant currency rates, the adjusted EBIT margin in the third quarter reached 9.9%. The margin dilution caused by the consolidation of the Hyva Group was less strong than expected, as the initial synergies identified during the integration of the acquired Hyva companies started to materialize. For this reason, despite the typical seasonality of JOST’s business in the third quarter, the Group was able to increase its profitability quarter-on-quarter (Q2 2025: 9.5%).



EMEA

In EMEA, JOST significantly increased revenue from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2025 by 40.6% to EUR 181.9 million (Q3 2024: EUR 129.4 million). The growth was supported by acquisition effects of EUR 35.6 million from the consolidation of Hyva. JOST also achieved significant organic growth in the region, with revenue adjusted for acquisition and currency effects going up by 12.8% year-on-year. The recovery in demand for JOST products in the Transport and Agriculture business lines accelerated further in the third quarter of 2025, contributing significantly to revenue growth in EMEA. Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations grew by 57.4% to EUR 11.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 7.3 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin expanded to 6.3% (Q3 2024: 5.6%).



AMERICAS

In AMERICAS, revenue from continuing operations rose by 38.5% to EUR 106.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 76.9 million), with Hyva contributing EUR 30.0 million to revenue growth. Demand in North America continued to be severely impacted by the uncertainties caused by the constantly changing US tariffs. Despite this very unfavorable market environment, JOST managed to increase its organic sales in AMERICAS in the third quarter of 2025, i.e., adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, by 6.0%. JOST was able to win new customers in North America with its local-for-local approach. In South America, the Group also succeeded in implementing its growth strategy in the construction and agriculture sectors, boosting its market penetration. This enabled JOST to compensate for the market weakness in the AMERICAS region organically. Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations rose by 11.3% to EUR 10.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 9.8 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 10.3% (Q3 2024: 12.8%).



APAC

In APAC, JOST more than doubled revenue from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2025 by 137.2% to EUR 94.6 million (Q3 2024: EUR 39.9 million). Hyva's strong market position in this region, combined with a growing demand for components for the construction and mining industries, particularly in China, supported the strong development of sales. Hyva contributed EUR 55.2 million to revenue growth. Adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, JOST increased its organic sales in APAC by 6.6% in the third quarter of 2025. The positive development in the Agriculture business line and JOST’s strong growth in the Transport business in China, particularly for the export market, offset the continuing weakness of the Indian market and the decline in demand in the Pacific region. Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations increased by 79.5% to EUR 13.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 7.7 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin was 14.7% in the same period (Q3 2024: 19.4%).



Consolidated earnings after taxes

Influenced by the exceptionals associated with the acquisition and integration of the Hyva Group in 2025, as well as by non-operating and non-cash exceptionals from the amortization and depreciation of purchase price allocations (PPA), reported earnings after taxes from continuing operations declined to EUR 2.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 8.2 million).

Adjusted for exceptionals, earnings after taxes from continuing operations improved by 18.9% to EUR 17.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 14.5 million). Adjusted earnings per share attributable to JOST’s shareholders increased by 13.6% to EUR 1.11 (Q3 2024: EUR 0.98).



Financial position and free cash flow further strengthened

As of September 30, 2025, equity decreased by EUR 52.4 million to EUR 353.1 million (December 31, 2024: EUR 405.5 million). This decline is primarily attributable to negative non-cash and non-income-affecting currency effects amounting to EUR 52.3 million, which originate from the currency translation of foreign companies, as well as by the distribution of dividends in the amount of EUR 22.4 million.

Free cash flow rose significantly to EUR +55.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR +22.8 million). Influenced by the initial consolidation of the Hyva Group and the resulting increase in business volume, working capital rose by 28.2% year-on-year to EUR 255.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 199.5 million). However, this increase was offset by higher sales revenues, resulting in an improvement in the ratio of working capital to last-twelve-months sales from continuing operations to 16.2% (Q3 2024: 17.7%).

Net debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) increased by EUR 319.1 million to EUR 446.6 million as of September 30, 2025, due to the external debt financing for the acquisition of Hyva as well as the dividend distributed in fiscal year 2025 (December 31, 2024: EUR 127.5 million). As a result, the leverage ratio (ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA) increased to 2.44x as of September 30, 2025. However, due to JOST's high cash generation, it was already below the year-end target of 2.5x at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Oliver Gantzert, CFO of JOST Werke SE, said: "The integration of Hyva is in full swing. We were already able to realize the first positive earnings effects from the synergies during the third quarter of 2025. Our strong cash generation enabled us to continue reducing JOST’s net debt to further improve our leverage ratio quarter-on-quarter."



Outlook for fiscal year 2025 confirmed

Taking into account the business performance to date, the progress made in integrating Hyva, and the expected market development in the remaining months of the year, JOST confirms its outlook for the 2025 fiscal year.

JOST continues to expect consolidated revenue from continuing operations (i.e., excluding the contribution from the crane business held for sale) to increase by 40% to 50% year-on-year in fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 1,069.4 million). Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations is expected to increase by 23% to 28% year-on-year in fiscal year 2025 (2024: EUR 113.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is also expected to grow by 23% to 28% compared to 2024 (2024: EUR 148.1 million).

The Interim Report for the third quarter of 2025 is available at http://ir.jost-world.com/reports. The accompanying virtual conference will take place on November 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CET. After the conference, the recording will be available on the JOST website (http://ir.jost-world.com).

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com



About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 7,000 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com