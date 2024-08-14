EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: First sustainable toll gantry installed on Austrian highway

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: First sustainable toll gantry installed on Austrian highway



14.08.2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

First sustainable toll gantry installed on Austrian highway

Wooden gantry rings in next phase of sustainable traffic infrastructure

Meets all relevant European norms and standards

Duluth, August 14, 2024 – Kapsch TrafficCom is proud to announce that together with Austrian roadway operator Asfinag, the first operational Green Gantry was installed in Carinthia, Austria.

Unlike traditional toll gantries made from steel or aluminum, which are associated with significant emissions due to their manufacturing and recycling processes, the Kapsch TrafficCom-designed Green Gantry is constructed from renewable timber. This sustainable material not only supports the same functional capabilities as conventional gantries but also provides notable environmental benefits: The Green Gantry in Carinthia saves 15 tons of CO 2 , while comparable steel gantries cause up to 30 tons of CO 2 during production.

Michael Weber, Head of Sales EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom, explains: “Our Green Gantry not only has a positive CO 2 balance, it has the same load-bearing capacity and an even better environmental impact as a traditional gantry. In addition, it meets all relevant European norms and standards for gantries, so it is equally safe to deploy and to maintain, and after its lifetime of at least 20 years, it can be dismantled and re-used without causing additional pollution.”

"For us, sustainable construction is not just an empty slogan; we want to set new standards in this area," say ASFINAG board members Hartwig Hufnagl and Herbert Kasser. "Innovations are the driving force behind this. Wood as a building material can also play an important role on the motorway in the future."

The load-bearing core and therefore the majority of the new gantry is made of glued and laminated spruce timber. Weather-resistant larch wood was used for the outer layer, which can be easily repaired in case of damage. The highly prefabricated wood construction was completed and delivered to the building site by the HASSLACHER group. The installation of the gantry on the highway was managed by Asfinag together with traffic technology specialist Forster and, due to it’s high degree of prefabrication, took only about one day.

The electricity for operating the gantry equipment comes from its own photovoltaic system. In order to ensure system functionality in bad weather and at night, a battery storage system was also installed.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2023/24 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 539 million.

