08.10.2024 14:31:16
EQS-News: KION Group and Eurofork sign strategic partnership
KION Group and Eurofork sign strategic partnership
Frankfurt am Main, October 8, 2024 – The KION Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Eurofork S.p.A., a leading manufacturer of pallet shuttle systems. The two companies have signed a cooperation agreement at KION GROUP AG headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Under the agreement, Eurofork’s E4CUBE® solution will be distributed through the sales and service networks of the KION brands in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment in the EMEA region with immediate effect.
Andreas Schneider, Senior Vice President Product Management at KION, said: “We are very pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Eurofork, one of the leading players in the market for pallet shuttles. This will enable us to offer our customers an even more comprehensive product portfolio of automated solutions and further strengthen our position.”
Pallet shuttle systems are an efficient form of storage with high flexibility, continuous material flow and high throughput rates. Automated shuttles travel independently on rail systems through the racks and transport palletized goods to the picking station. E4CUBE® can be easily configured with standard modules for individual customer solutions and is operational within a few months. In addition, the system ensures the traceability of goods and offers a high level of operational safety.
Maurizio Traversa, CEO of Eurofork, said: “We are proud to enter this strategic partnership agreement, which marks a new high of our long-standing cooperation with the KION Group. Our pallet shuttle automation adds substantial value for customers and having KION teaming up with us for the distribution of the E4CUBE® will enable access to easy automation for a wide array of companies. This solution delivers value without unnecessary complexity, including from a financial perspective, thanks to our partner's leasing solutions.”
Eurofork was founded in 2000 in Roletto near Turin, Northwest Italy. The company specializes in the production of material handling devices such as pallet shuttle systems and telescopic forks made in Italy. Thanks to their quality and efficiency, Eurofork products and solutions are used worldwide in the field of industrial automation and intralogistics.
The Company
The KION Group is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains—including all related services. The KION Group’s solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.
The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2022. Based on revenue for the year 2022, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the world’s leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2022 revenue.
At the end of 2023, more than 1.8 million industrial trucks of the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.4 billion in the 2023 financial year.
Disclaimer
This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.
