EQS-News: Legal Finance SE: IPO

Legal Finance SE, which has been aiming for an IPO for some time, has been acquired by the listed company NAKIKI SE. The shares of Nakiki SE have been traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 9 April 2024 under ISIN DE000WNDL300 / WKN WNDL30. Nakiki SE will soon operate under the name Legal Finance Holding SE.
In a strategic decision, Legal Finance SE, a pioneer in litigation finance, announces its acquisition by the listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN DE000WNDL300, WKN WNDL30). This acquisition is not only a significant step for both companies, but also marks the indirect IPO of Legal Finance SE, which will take the company to new heights.
Legal Finance SE, known for its innovative approach to litigation finance, will significantly expand its reach and influence through this acquisition. The acquisition by Nakiki SE not only provides Legal Finance with access to the capital markets, but also opens up new avenues for innovation and growth in the ever-changing world of litigation finance. This acquisition is in line with the company's vision to make legal protection more accessible and fairer and sends a strong signal for the future of the industry.
For clients and partners of both companies, this development means increased support and expanded services aimed at facilitating access to quality legal services worldwide.
