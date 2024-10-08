|
08.10.2024 11:59:55
EQS-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, October 8, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
08.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2003521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2003521 08.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|09.09.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Linde Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Linde Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.24
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.24
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.24
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.06.24
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.02.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|19.01.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|27.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09.09.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Linde Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|428,60
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.