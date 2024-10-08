EQS-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 11:59:55

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

08.10.2024 / 11:59 CET/CEST
Woking, UK, October 8, 2024 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results by 06:00 EDT/11:00 CET on Thursday, October 31, 2024. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/14:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
 
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
Web replay
 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/15:30 CET on
Thursday, October 31, 2024, at:
https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2003521

 
