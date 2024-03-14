EQS-News: Management Board Gives Positive Outlook for FY 2023/2024

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Management Board Gives Positive Outlook for FY 2023/2024



14.03.2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, March 14, 2024: At today's Annual General Meeting of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S), the Management Board announces the forecast for the current fiscal year (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024).

The DATAGROUP Management Board expects revenue growth to EUR 510-530m (previous year: EUR 497.8m), which already takes into account the effects from organic growth, revenue reduction from legacy contracts, and inorganic growth from M&A.

DATAGROUP has made a very good sales start into the current fiscal year, in which new CORBOX customer orders with a future annual revenue volume of EUR 18.5m have already been achieved. As, in line with the business model, these will only have an impact on revenue after a start-up phase of around 9 months from the end of the current fiscal year 2023/2024 and the majority in the coming fiscal year 2024/2025, this guidance only reflects part of the revenue from the new contracts won this year. In addition, transformation sales from old contracts amounting to around EUR 20m will be reduced as planned in the current fiscal year (previous year: EUR 38m). These stem from low-margin legacy contracts from previous acquisitions, for example, and will be more than offset by organic growth from new business.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 77-81m (previous year: EUR 80.2m) and EBIT in the range of EUR 43-46m (previous year: EUR 45.3m). This includes investments in the three future topics of artificial intelligence, cyber security, and cloud technologies, which are growth drivers and will amount to around EUR 6m for the year as a whole and have a significant impact on earnings.

"With our investments, we are focusing on precisely those topics which, according to the forecasts of major market research institutes, are the future growth areas of the IT services market. IDC Trends predicts that 75 % of total IT spending will flow into new technologies such as cloud, AI, and security", says DATAGROUP CEO Andreas Baresel. "Our strong CORBOX core business gives us further tailwind and makes us very optimistic about the future."



