Pfisterer Aktie
WKN DE: PFSE21 / ISIN: DE000PFSE212
|
13.11.2025 09:00:04
EQS-News: PFISTERER Successfully Completes Type Test for 320 kV HVDC Cable System
|
EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
PFISTERER Successfully Completes Type Test for 320 kV HVDC Cable System
Winterbach, Germany – PFISTERER Holding SE has successfully completed a full type test for a 320 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system, becoming the world’s first independent supplier of cable accessories to achieve this milestone. This marks a major step toward the market readiness of PFISTERER’s HVDC product line and underscores the company’s role as a technology leader in electrical connection and insulation technology.
KEY TECHNOLOGY FOR THE POWER GRIDS OF THE FUTURE
“This is an important step for the energy industry: for the first time, an independent supplier of cable accessories will be able to offer HVDC cable accessories across different cable manufacturers worldwide. PFISTERER thus becomes an enabler, allowing numerous globally active cable producers to enter the HVDC market,” says Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.
Demand for HVDC systems is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is driven by the global expansion of renewable energy, the need to transmit large amounts of electricity across long distances and national borders, and the increasing integration of offshore wind farms into power grids. HVDC technology is considered a key enabler for these future energy systems.
COMPREHENSIVELY TESTED SYSTEM
The type test covered a complete 320 kV HVDC cable system, including two fluid-filled outdoor terminations with composite insulators, a slip-on joint with an EPDM joint body, and a high-voltage cable. The tests were performed in accordance with the international standard IEC 62895. “The successful completion of these tests demonstrates the high reliability of our HVDC cable accessories. We are proud to contribute to shaping the power grids of tomorrow,” says Fabrice Jedrej, Head of HVDC at PFISTERER.
NEXT STEPS AND FURTHER INITIATIVES
The next stage will involve a prequalification test to verify the long-term performance of the developed HVDC system, adding an essential step toward its global deployment. At the same time, PFISTERER is intensively developing new materials for advanced HVDC insulation systems and creating its own HVDC plug-in connection technology to enable flexible and reliable installations. With construction of its dedicated HVDC qualification center now underway, PFISTERER will be able to strengthen its in-house HVDC expertise and actively support the global transformation toward future-ready power grids.
You can download the images here: Download-LINK
ABOUT PFISTERER
PRESS CONTACT FOR FURTHER QUESTIONS
Trang Grün
Tel.: +49 151 44382202
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PFISTERER Holding SE
|Rosenstr. 44
|73650 Winterbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7181 7005-0
|E-mail:
|info@pfisterer.com
|Internet:
|www.pfisterer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PFSE212
|WKN:
|PFSE21
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2228638
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2228638 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!