EQS-News: PFISTERER Successfully Completes Type Test for 320 kV HVDC Cable System

November 13, 2025

PFISTERER Successfully Completes Type Test for 320 kV HVDC Cable System

Winterbach, Germany – PFISTERER Holding SE has successfully completed a full type test for a 320 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system, becoming the world’s first independent supplier of cable accessories to achieve this milestone. This marks a major step toward the market readiness of PFISTERER’s HVDC product line and underscores the company’s role as a technology leader in electrical connection and insulation technology.

KEY TECHNOLOGY FOR THE POWER GRIDS OF THE FUTURE

“This is an important step for the energy industry: for the first time, an independent supplier of cable accessories will be able to offer HVDC cable accessories across different cable manufacturers worldwide. PFISTERER thus becomes an enabler, allowing numerous globally active cable producers to enter the HVDC market,” says Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

Demand for HVDC systems is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is driven by the global expansion of renewable energy, the need to transmit large amounts of electricity across long distances and national borders, and the increasing integration of offshore wind farms into power grids. HVDC technology is considered a key enabler for these future energy systems.

COMPREHENSIVELY TESTED SYSTEM

The type test covered a complete 320 kV HVDC cable system, including two fluid-filled outdoor terminations with composite insulators, a slip-on joint with an EPDM joint body, and a high-voltage cable. The tests were performed in accordance with the international standard IEC 62895. “The successful completion of these tests demonstrates the high reliability of our HVDC cable accessories. We are proud to contribute to shaping the power grids of tomorrow,” says Fabrice Jedrej, Head of HVDC at PFISTERER.

NEXT STEPS AND FURTHER INITIATIVES

The next stage will involve a prequalification test to verify the long-term performance of the developed HVDC system, adding an essential step toward its global deployment. At the same time, PFISTERER is intensively developing new materials for advanced HVDC insulation systems and creating its own HVDC plug-in connection technology to enable flexible and reliable installations. With construction of its dedicated HVDC qualification center now underway, PFISTERER will be able to strengthen its in-house HVDC expertise and actively support the global transformation toward future-ready power grids.

ABOUT PFISTERER



PFISTERER is a globally leading and independent technology company headquarters in Winterbach near Stuttgart. The company develops, produces and sells solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors for the interfaces in power grids - from the generation and transmission to the distribution of electrical energy - on land, at sea and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production and worldwide distribution network, PFISTERER offers advanced solutions to the challenges of electrification. Since its foundation in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer in modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry with exciting development opportunities for more than 1,300 employees. PFISTERER Holding SE is represented worldwide with 17 operating locations in 15 countries.

