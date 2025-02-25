EQS-News: Porsche AG initiates long-planned change to its Executive Board

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Porsche AG initiates long-planned change to its Executive Board



25.02.2025

Changes to the Executive Board of Porsche AG



Porsche AG initiates long-planned change to its Executive Board

Jochen Breckner takes over from Lutz Meschke as Board Member for Finance and IT with effect from 26 February 2025

Matthias Becker takes over from Detlev von Platen as Board Member for Sales and Marketing with effect from 26 February 2025

Stuttgart. Porsche AG initiates a long-planned change to its Executive Board: on 26 February 2025, Jochen Breckner (47) will take over responsibility for Finance and IT, with Matthias Becker (54) becoming responsible for Sales and Marketing. They succeed Lutz Meschke (58) and Detlev von Platen (61), who are leaving the company by mutual agreement. Breckner previously headed Porsche's General Secretariat and Corporate Development. Becker was most recently Head of the Overseas and Emerging Markets region at Porsche AG and has successfully developed it into one of Porsche's strong sales pillars.



"In appointing Jochen Breckner and Matthias Becker, we are very pleased to have found two excellent successors from within the ranks of Porsche. Together with them, we will continue to write the unique success story of our company," says Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We would like to thank Lutz Meschke for his great commitment and his many years of successful work for Porsche AG. He has decisively shaped the positive development of this company with a high level of commitment and strategic foresight and he resolutely drove the IPO. I would also like to thank Detlev von Platen on behalf of the Supervisory Board. His many years of strong commitment have shaped Porsche. His commitment to the development of global markets is particularly noteworthy," says Dr. Wolfgang Porsche.



Lutz Meschke is leaving the company after 24 years of service. He moved from Hugo Boss to Porsche AG in 2001, where he was initially responsible for accounting and later for controlling. In 2009, Meschke was appointed Board Member for Finance and IT, and from 2015 he also served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management. Meschke's period of activity saw numerous milestones in the company's development. The IPO of Porsche AG in 2022 is of historic importance. Lutz Meschke has also been a member of the Executive Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE since July 2020.



Detlev von Platen joined Porsche AG in 1997. He started his career with the company as CEO of Porsche France before being appointed President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America in 2008, later becoming a member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing in 2015. Von Platen actively shaped the transformation of Porsche's sales. The expansion of the business in America, with the Porsche headquarters in Atlanta, and the market launch of the all-electric Taycan and Macan are among the special achievements. He has also earned recognition for his close and trusting collaboration with the global dealer network.



The new members of the Executive Board of Porsche AG have been associated with the sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen for many years: Jochen Breckner has worked for Porsche since 2000 – first as an intern and diploma student, later as a doctoral student. The Stuttgart-born Doctor of Business Administration became assistant to the Chairman of the Executive Board in 2008. From 2010 to 2012, he was Head of Controlling for Sales, Marketing and Financial Services. From 2012, he reported directly to the Board of Management as Head of Product Controlling and later as Head of Controlling. Since September 2018, Breckner has been Head of the General Secretariat and Corporate Development at Porsche. In this role, the proven finance and strategy expert was responsible for several broad-based projects. For example, he led the management of Porsche's IPO and the long-term efficiency programme with which the company systematically optimises its financial resilience. Breckner's successor in that role will be Christian Pantel, who is responsible for a model series in his current role at Porsche.



Matthias Becker has worked for Porsche AG since 2015. As Head of the Overseas and Emerging Markets region, he has developed sales regions such as Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Central and South America – totaling more than 70 markets – into a central pillar of the Porsche sales network. Previously, Becker held several management positions within the Volkswagen Group. He proved himself for Audi in various leading sales functions in Europe and China, at the Group subsidiary Škoda and in Volkswagen marketing in Germany.



