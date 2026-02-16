Schweizer Electronic Aktie

16.02.2026 16:30:13

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Change in the Executive Board

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schweizer Electronic AG: Change in the Executive Board

16.02.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG: Change in the Executive Board


Schramberg, 16 February 2026 – Mr Thomas Gottwald (Chief Technology Officer) has decided to leave Schweizer Electronic AG prematurely for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Mr Gottwald have mutually agreed that Mr Gottwald will step down from the Executive Board with effect from 16 February 2026.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Gottwald for his work and his services to the company and wishes him all the best for the future. The areas for which Mr Gottwald was responsible will now be managed by the members of the Executive Board, Mr Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer (CEO) and Mr Marc Bunz (CFO).

 

About SCHWEIZER  
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

 

For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-397
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276918

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276918  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

