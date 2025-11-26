Stabilus Aktie

WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

26.11.2025 09:47:53

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on FY2025 results on December 8, 2025

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on FY2025 results on December 8, 2025

26.11.2025 / 09:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on FY2025 results on December 8, 2025

 

Koblenz, November 26, 2025 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on December 8, 2025, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its results for fiscal year 2025.

 

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the fiscal year 2025 (ended September 30, 2025) by means of a presentation. The 2025 Annual Report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on December 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on December 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

 

Information on the web conference:

 

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

 

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

 

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

 

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year according to preliminary figures. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

 


26.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2236172

 
End of News EQS News Service

2236172  26.11.2025 CET/CEST

