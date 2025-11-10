EQS-News: Stabilus SE publishes preliminary figures for FY2025 and fulfills forecast

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Stabilus SE publishes preliminary figures for FY2025 and fulfills forecast



10.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE publishes preliminary figures for FY2025 and fulfills forecast

According to preliminary figures, revenue of €1,296.1 million is approximately at the previous year's level (FY2024: €1,305.9 million)

Adjusted EBIT[1] at €142.6 million, compared to €157.1 million in the previous year, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%

Profit at €24.2 million (FY2024: €72.0 million) and adjusted free cash flow (adj. FCF[1]) of €119.0 million (FY2024: €132.8 million)

Net leverage ratio stable at 2.97 at the end of September

Preliminary figures in line with the full-year forecast for FY2025

Koblenz, November 10, 2025 – According to preliminary figures for fiscal 2025 (ended September 30,2025), Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, achieved revenue of €1,296.1 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% in a very challenging economic environment, thus fulfilling its forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, which was adjusted in August 2025.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of FY2025 decreased by 6.0% (organically -2.2%) year-on-year to €316.1 million (Q4 FY2024: €336.3 million). This decrease was mainly due to the persistently challenging market environment. In the EMEA region, Stabilus increased its revenue, but was not able to fully compensate the decline in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions. The significant decline in the Asia-Pacific region is due in particular to price pressure in the automotive sector. The adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% in the fourth quarter was below the level of the same quarter of the previous year (FY 2024: 12.5%).

On a full-year basis, the Stabilus Group generated revenue of €1,296.1 million according to preliminary figures, compared to €1,305.9 million in the previous year. This represents a decrease of 0.8% (organic -4.6%) year-on-year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to €142.6 million (FY2024: €157.1 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 11.0% (FY2024: 12.0%). Net income amounted to €24.2 million (FY2024: €72.0 million) and was impacted by one-off effects of €18 million in connection with the ongoing transformation program, among other things. According to preliminary figures, the Stabilus Group's adjusted free cash flow of €119.0 million in FY2025 was below the previous year's level (FY 2024: €132.8 million). Even in a challenging market environment, Stabilus has consistently continued its investments in modernization, innovation, and efficiency improvements.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "We continue to operate within a challenging market environment, marked by trade conflicts, increasing price pressure, and a weak US dollar. In order to return to our profitable growth path as quickly as possible, we launched a transformation program in September aimed at further streamlining our structures and systematically reducing costs. Stabilus is also demonstrating notable resilience in the current phase, and we are working day by day to further develop the company and achieve our medium and long-term goals."

Growth in the Americas and EMEA cannot fully compensate for decline in APAC

In the Americas , Stabilus recorded revenue growth of 2.5% to €480.9 million in FY2025 (FY2024: € 469.0 million). In EMEA , revenue increased by 3.2% to €542.2 million in the same period (FY2024: €525.5 million). In Asia-Pacific (APAC) , on the other hand, the company recorded a significant decline in revenue of 12.4% to €273.0 million (GJ2024: €311.5 million). The decline in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily due to the customs conflicts, which weighed heavily on the local automotive market. The effects of US customs policy were also felt in the EMEA region – especially in the area of automation – but revenue in the region nevertheless increased over the year. In the Americas, the consolidation of Destaco and growth in the DIAMEC, HRF, AMR and IMA segments largely offset the weak automotive business and significant negative currency effects.

In terms of market segments, Stabilus recorded revenue growth in both Industrial Machinery & Automation (IMA) at 61% and Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce (DIAMEC) at 5% in the 2025 fiscal year. The significant revenue growth in the IMA segment was driven by the consolidation of Destaco. While revenue in Aerospace, Marine & Rail (AMR) remained constant, revenue declined in the other market segments. Specifically, revenues decreased by 23% in Energy & Construction (EC), 10% in Automotive (AGS and APR), 5% in Health, Recreation & Furniture (HRF), and 5% in Commercial Vehicles (CV), compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% in FY2025

In FY2025, adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) amounted to €142.6 million, compared to €157.1 million in FY2024. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%, compared with 12.0% in the previous year. Profit was €24.2 million (FY2024: €72.0 million), reflecting a substantial decrease from the prior year. This decline is attributable, in part, to provisions made for transformation-related expenses.

As of September 30, 2025, the net leverage ratio was maintained below the 3.0 threshold, standing at 2.97. Stabilus remains committed to its objective of reducing this figure significantly below 2.0 within the next two to three years, with a medium-term target of achieving a ratio of 1.0.

Transformation program has started on schedule

The transformation program adopted in September 2025 is proceeding according to plan. The program aims to streamline the corporate structure, reduce personnel and operating costs, and optimize the site portfolio. These efforts align with Stabilus’s objectives outlined in the STAR 2030 strategy. At the end of the fiscal year, the company set aside a provision of €18 million for one-time restructuring costs, as required by IAS 37, to support these initiatives. Most of the related cash payments are expected to take place in the 2026 fiscal year. Planned cost savings will amount to €19 million in 2027, followed by regular annual cost savings of about €32 million beginning in 2028.

An accompanying presentation on the preliminary figures for fiscal 2025 is available in English and can be downloaded on the company's website at ir.stabilus.com. On December 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., the 2025 Annual Report with the final figures will be published, and on the same day at 10:30 a.m., the analyst and investor web conference on the FY2025 results will take place.

________________________

[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI’s adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow (adj. FCF) in our current financial reports, e.g., in the Quarterly Statement 9M FY2025, page 21ff. and 25 ff. at ir.stabilus.com.

