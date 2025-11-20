EQS-News: Steyr Motors: Free float increases to 80% following share reallocation by Mutares

EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steyr Motors: Free float increases to 80% following share reallocation by Mutares

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA sells its remaining 23% stake in line with its strategy – Positive signal, as expected step enables entry of institutional investors

Very strong demand from international institutional investors, as well as the United States

Broadly diversified and significantly expanded shareholder base with a stable anchor shareholder (B&C Holding), free float (including management) now at 80%

Improved share liquidity increases attractiveness for private and institutional investors

Steyr, Austria, 20 November 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, was informed that Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has sold its remaining 23% stake in Steyr Motors AG. The total of 1,213,206 shares held by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA were very successfully placed with international institutional investors, including those from the United States, as part of a private placement. The broad and very strong interest shown by numerous international investors underscores Steyr Motors' high capital market attractiveness and confidence in the Company's medium- and long-term growth potential.

The transaction will significantly broaden Steyr Motors' shareholder structure: B&C Holding Österreich GmbH will remain a reliable anchor shareholder with a 20% stake and a long-term commitment. The remaining 80% of the shares are in free float, including the share packages held by management. The significantly increased free float improves the liquidity of the share in daily trading, which further increases its attractiveness for private and institutional investors. At the same time, a broader shareholder base leads to greater market transparency and fairer pricing.

Positive signal from entry of new institutional investors – Mutares exit follows the logic of its business model

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquired Steyr Motors from Thales in the fourth quarter of 2022 as part of a carve-out and successfully implemented a rapid and highly successful operational turnaround. The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange took place in October 2024, followed by a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange in early 2025. The sale of the Mutares share package is not a signal against the business model or prospects of Steyr Motors. Rather, it aligns fully with Mutares' strategic approach of divesting investments again after a successful operational turnaround. The transaction was therefore to be expected and is fully consistent with the Mutares strategy. For Steyr Motors, the entry of new institutional investors is positive, as they will accompany and support the company's planned substantial growth potential in the long term.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors, comments: “The successful placement of Mutares' share package is a significant milestone for our company. The strong interest shown by the new international institutional investors demonstrates that the operational development of Steyr Motors AG, our strategic positioning as a leading supplier of drive solutions for the most demanding requirements in the civil and military sectors, and our medium- and long-term prospects are receiving an extremely positive response. With our expanded investor base and a strong anchor shareholder, B&C Holding, at our side, we are ideally positioned to enter the next phase of our international growth.”



Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company’s engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.



